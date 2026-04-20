Lady Bullpups need just 46 minutes to dispatch King’s Montessori in SGVIL

National University-Nazareth School flexed its might right away and romped to a 25-16, 25-14 win over King’s Montessori High School to kick off its title-retention bid in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 campaign on Monday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

Alas Pilipinas Girls star Xyz Rayco led the way for the Lady Bullpups with 10 points on six aces and four attacks.

Jaila Adrao added nine points, Jhaynna Bulandres scored eight while Raine Alonzo finished with seven points for the reigning UAAP champion, which only needed 46 minutes to bag the victory.

Kriska Gendap and Sharina Lleses led King’s Montessori with six and five points, respectively.

On the other hand, University of Santo Tomas clawed its way back from a set down to repulse De La Salle-Zobel, 24-26, 25-20, 15-19, in Pool D.

Nicole Pelaez and Ryzel Laag anchored the Junior Tigresses’ decisive 11-3 rally in the deciding frame to snatch the victory in Pool D in 73 minutes.

In other Division 1 matches, Immaculada Conception College blasted Canossa Academy, 25-12, 26-24, in Pool B while St. John’s Institute overpowered De La Salle-Lipa, 26-24, 25-13, in Pool C to begin their respective run in the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea, on a positive note.

Meanwhile, reigning Division 2 champion Domuschola International School made quick work of The Beacon Academy, 25-8, 25-8, in Pool E to set in motion its title-retention bid in the tournament backed by Smart Sports, PusoP.com, Solar Sports Free TV, Mikasa, Asics, Eurotel, Team Rebel Sports and Rigour Technology as technical partners.

San Beda University also won its opening day assignment in Pool E over MGC-New Life Christian Academy, 25-23, 25-19; UST-B swept La Salle Green Hills, 25-23, 25-13, and Poveda dominated last year’s Division 2 runner-up Everest International School, 25-21, 25-16, in Pool F.

Assumption Antipolo beat Pace Academy, 25-18, 25-15, while National University-Nazareth School B defeated CCF-The Life Academy, 25-7, 25-9, in Pool G; De La Salle Zobel-B swept St. Paul College-Pasig, 25-16, 25-19, and University of Batangas bested Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, 25-12, 25-19, in Pool H.

Action resumes Tuesday, April 21, with 12 exciting matches.

SGVIL games are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.