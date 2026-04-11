Drug suspect dies trying to escape police in Taguig buy-bust

A drug suspect died after jumping from a house in an attempt to escape police operatives during a shabu buy-bust in Taguig, while seven other suspects were arrested in separate sting operations across three barangays.

According to a report by the Taguig police, the suspect, identified as Michael, 48, was declared dead on arrival due to cardiac arrest at the Taguig Pateros District Hospital.

The incident occurred on April 7 along ML Quezon in Barangay New Lower Bicutan.

During the operation, police arrested five suspects for violating Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). They were identified as Anthony, 44, a construction worker; James, 43; Ernie, 51; Rex Kelly, 48; and Michael, all residents of New Lower Bicutan.

Police on foot patrol spotted the suspects in possession of five plastic sachets containing shabu, weighing four grams with an estimated street value of ₱27,200.

After confiscation, Michael fled, entered a house, and jumped, leading to his fatal cardiac arrest.

Authorities confirmed that complaints will be filed against the four remaining suspects.

Meanwhile, three more suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Barangay South Signal and Barangay Western Bicutan.

In Barangay South Signal, alias Jay-Ar, 33, a newly identified street-level individual (SLI), was caught with 12.2 grams of shabu valued at ₱82,960 along MDC Road.

Later that evening, alias Leo, 42, and alias Anselmo, 40, both SLIs, were arrested along Dayap Street in Barangay Western Bicutan. Police seized 11.6 grams of shabu worth ₱78,880 and marked money.

The three suspects face charges for violations of Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) under RA 9165.

Col. Glenn Oliver Cinco, newly appointed acting director of the Southern Police District, commended the operatives for their successful operations. (Jonathan Hicap)