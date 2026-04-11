King Crunchers, Cabstars dispute last Finals seat

Games today

3 p.m. – Criss Cross vs Cabstars

5 p.m. – Alpha Insurance vs Savouge

Criss Cross and AEP-Cabstars face off Sunday, April 12, at the FilOil Centre in a winner-take-all showdown – with a coveted finals berth in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference on the line.

Both teams enter the decisive 3 p.m. duel with identical 1-1 records in the semifinals, setting the stage for a high-pressure battle where only one advances to face Savouge in the championship round.

The King Crunchers, loaded with talent and coming in as heavy favorites, previously dominated the Cabstars in the double-round eliminations. But their recent stumble against the Spin Doctors served as a wake-up call, proving that even the league’s most formidable squad can be vulnerable against disciplined and well-prepared opponents.

Determined to bounce back, Criss Cross regained its rhythm with a convincing straight-sets victory over Alpha Insurance last Friday – an emphatic statement of intent as it seeks to reassert its dominance and reclaim its status as the team to beat.

Jude Garcia, Alche Gupiteo, Adrian Villados and Lloyd Josafat will again anchor the King Crunchers’ charge as they look to deliver when it matters most.

“Alam namin kung paano i-handle ‘yung pressure na dumadating sa amin, so lahat kami magco-contribute kahit sino mang ipasok. Gagawin namin lahat for every point, kahit easy point man ‘yan,” said four-time MVP Garcia.

“Kahit anong sitwasyon ibigay sa amin, tatrabahuhin namin ‘yan. Walang binibigay na madali, kaya paghihirapan namin,” he added.

But the Cabstars have quietly built momentum, toppling Alpha Insurance and pushing the Spin Doctors to the limit – proof that they are capable of standing toe-to-toe with the league’s elite.

Now on the brink of a breakthrough, AEP-Cabstars is eager to showcase the grit and composure that carried the team this far as the Cabstars chase a historic first finals appearance.

Jay Rack De La Noche and Jared Schnake will spearhead the Cabstars’ attack, while playmaker EJ Casana is expected to orchestrate the offense and provide stability in this must-win encounter.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Spin Doctors (2-0) aim to carry their winning form into the finals as they go for a sweep against the Protectors in the 5 p.m. match.

Mark Calado, coming off a 28-point explosion against the Cabstars, will once again lead the charge alongside JP Bugaoan, Louie Ramirez, Shawie Caritativo and Giles Torres.

Alpha Insurance, meanwhile, looks to end its semis stint on a positive note, with Jau Umandal, Edward Camposano and JJ Javelona expected to step up – not only to close out strong but also to build momentum heading into the bronze medal match.