JRU draws first blood against San Beda, inches closer to Filoil Preseason crown

Game Thursday

(Game 2 of Best-of-3 Finals)

5 p.m. – San Beda vs. JRU

Jose Rizal University sure isn’t done making more believers to its cause.

The Kalentong school struck hard and took the 70-59 Game One victory over San Beda on Tuesday, July 21, to inch closer to the championship in the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup.

Lawrence Mangubat and Chris Hubilla flexed their championship pedigree, steering the Heavy Bombers closer to their first preseason title in the famed tilt.

“Before, laging kong sinasabi sa inyo na nag-mature na yung mga players. Pero iba yung leadership na dinala ni Chris at tsaka ni Lawrence sa team,” admitted coach Nani Epondulan.

Mangubat was in full control of the game for JRU, dropping 22 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, while Hubilla anchored the defense and wound up with 19 points, nine boards, three assists, and two steals.

The rest of the Heavy Bombers did their part mostly on defense as they forced the Red Lions to commit 18 turnovers in this historic all-NCAA title clash.

JRU can shoot for the sweep on Thursday with Game Two set at 5 p.m., making up for its runner-up finish in the inaugural staging way back in 2006.

“Alam naman natin kung gaano na katagal [hindi nag-champion ang JRU sa NCAA]. Pero binubuhay namin ulit yung winning culture ng school. Mahirap, pero pag nagawa naman namin at tinrabaho namin, hindi sila makakalimutan ng tao,” added Epondulan.

Zed Etulle paced San Beda with 14 points and four rebounds as he’s the only player to breach double figures for the Mendiola crew.

The Scores:

JRU 70 — Mangubat 22, Hubilla 19, Garupil 9, Panapanaan 6, Eligado 6, Garcia 6, Laurenaria 2, Salvador 0, Herrera 0, Duque 0, Lozano 0, Masiglat 0, Palis 0.

SAN BEDA 59 — Etulle 14, Torculas 9, Hawkins 8, Bonzalida 7, Marcelo 6, Estacio 5, Puno 5, Sarigumba 3, Songcuya 2, RC. Calimag 0, Dabao 0, Jamora 0, Jalbuena 0, Ri. Calimag 0.

Quarters: 22-19, 41-37, 56-48, 70-59.