NCAA unlocks path for rising gymnastics stars

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has taken a bold step toward shaping the next generation of Philippine gymnastics stars by introducing aerobic gymnastics into its Season 101 calendar.

In partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), the NCAA formally launched its aerobic gymnastics program at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, signaling a new pathway for student-athletes to potentially transition into national team prospects.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio underscored the significance of the initiative, noting that the NCAA’s involvement could serve as a vital grassroots pipeline for future national athletes.

“Every gymnast we see here could be a future national athlete. The NCAA is giving them a stage, and the PSC is committed to supporting programs that transform potential into performance. This is how we build champions, not overnight, but through sustained grassroots development,’’ said Gregorio.

“I admire the leadership of the NCAA and its sincere desire to help the development of our future national athletes. I am really happy and thankful for their commitment,” added Gregorio.

Aerobic gymnastics, defined internationally as the ability to perform continuous, high-intensity movement patterns to music, complements artistic gymnastics—the sport where Olympic double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo has brought pride to the country.

By introducing aerobic gymnastics at the collegiate level, the NCAA is widening the base of athletes who could eventually specialize and compete at elite levels.

“We want to ensure that collegiate athletes are given opportunities to grow, and gymnastics is a discipline that can sharpen their skills, discipline, and artistry,” said Gregorio.

NCAA Management Committee member Paul Supan of Jose Rizal University which will host the event emphasized that the collaboration with PSC and GAP strengthens the league’s role in athlete development.

“That’s the duty of the NCAA, to develop the student-athletes. The bottomline is, siyempre to be a good student, you have to be a good citizen, but along the way, gusto namin that you will represent the country well in international competitions,” said Supan.

Student-athletes will undergo six structured training sessions with GAP before culminating in an exhibition showcase on May 21 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

GAP President Cynthia Carrion expressed gratitude to the NCAA for embracing aerobic gymnastics, highlighting its emphasis on balance, flexibility, and discipline, qualities essential for world-class athletes.

While this year’s program will not yet feature formal competition, the exhibition will serve as a testing ground for the sport’s inclusion as a demonstration event in future NCAA seasons.

“This program is a foundation for discovering and nurturing talents who may one day wear the Philippine colors in international gymnastics competitions,” said Gregorio.

Beyond gymnastics, the NCAA will also stage its golf tournament on May 20 at Wack Wack Golf and Country Club, hosted by San Beda University while weightlifting and boxing will be staged by Arellano University.

But for Gregorio, the introduction of aerobic gymnastics carries a deeper national impact:

“We are planting seeds today. With the NCAA’s support, we can look forward to seeing collegiate athletes rise to become the next generation of Philippine gymnastics champions,” he said.