LTFRB suspends TNVS driver over lewd remarks about Xyriel Manabat

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has suspended for 30 days the operation of a Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) unit after its driver posted lewd remarks on social media following a selfie with actress Xyriel Manabat.

On Friday, April 10, LTFRB chairperson Vigor D. Mendoza II ordered the driver to surrender the vehicle’s license plates to prevent further operation.

The agency also forwarded the vehicle details to traffic and law enforcement units for possible apprehension and impoundment should the driver defy the suspension order.

“No woman deserves to be treated this way. This is the reason behind our Bawal Bastos campaign, and this campaign against sexual harassment and discrimination in public transportation will serve as our motivation and basis in holding accountable this TNVS driver,” Mendoza said.

The incident began when the driver requested a photo with Manabat after recognizing her as a popular actress.

He later uploaded the photo online with inappropriate comments, prompting the actress to express anger and call for action.

In its show cause order, the LTFRB directed the driver to undergo a mandatory drug test and submit the license plate and other operating documents.

He was also required to provide a written explanation within 10 days on why his franchise should not be suspended or revoked pending the ongoing investigation.

A hearing of his case will be held on April 28 where he will be given the chance to explain in the interest of due process.

“Failure on the part of the Respondent TNVS Operator/ Driver to appear before the Hearing Officer and to file an Answer, shall be considered as a waiver on his part to be heard and shall cause the imposition of a penalty in the amount P5,000,” the SCO read.

Mendoza assured that he will personally monitor the progress of the case and committed to expedite the process. (Aaron Recuenco)