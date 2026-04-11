Young stars brace for ICTSI Luzon, Vis-Min legs

Action in the Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao legs of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour intensifies this week as top junior players and rising talents gear up for another fierce showdown at Summit Point in Batangas and Alta Vista in Cebu City.

Despite some opening-leg winners from Mount Malarayat and Mactan Island sitting out due to prior commitments, many contenders are chasing back-to-back victories and valuable ranking points toward the Elite Junior Finals later this year, while several others are making their season debuts.

Leading the charge in the Luzon Series from April 14-16 are Winter Serapio (girls’ 7-10) and Chan Ahn (boys’ 11-14), while Ethan Lago and Akeisha Yocte banner the 7-10 division alongside girls’ 15-18 standout Tashanah Balangauan in the Vis-Min elims firing off Monday (April 13).

The field, however, deepens across all age groups, promising tighter competition.

In the Luzon elims, multi-titled campaigner Zach Guico leads the boys’ 7-10 cast following a triumphant campaign at the US Kids Thailand Championship.

He faces stiff opposition from Alexian Ching, Asher Abad and Zoji Edoc, setting up an exciting two-round battle among the youngest contenders in the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

With Quincy Pilac skipping the 11-14 category, Cailey Gonzales emerges as the player to beat, alongside Arielle Espartero, Althea Bañez, Avery Sytengo, Ysobel Robles, Stella Pallasigui, Annika Abad and Madeleine Uytiepo in a highly competitive 36-hole event.

Ahn, meanwhile, aims for a second straight win but must overcome a tough field led by Javier Bautista, Jacob Casuga, Jayden Juco, Miguel Orbita, Peyton Coyiuto and Isaac Dillera.

The 15-18 divisions are wide open, with Levonne Talion and Chloe Rada heading a strong cast that includes Alexie Gabi, Giulian Ballado, Ysabelle Lucido, Maven Pallasigui and Ayesha Salino.

The absence of Lisa and Mona Sarines – who finished 1-2 at the Malarayat leg and are competing in Japan this week – further shakes up the race, creating opportunities for other contenders.

In the premier boys’ division, Shinichi Suzuki’s absence also opens the field, with Bien Fajardo, Enzo Corpuz, Stefano Tami, Matthias Espina, Xian Robles, Gabriel Fabriam and Rafael Leonio all in contention.

Competition in Vis-Min series at Alta Vista is also expected to be fierce with Yocte and Lago seeking repeat victories but facing stronger challenges from Ana Marie Aguilar and Mary Yu in the girls’ side, and a deep boys’ field led by Tiger Mangana and Alvaro Canizares.

Also in the spotlight is South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo, who makes her season debut to headline the girls’ 11-14 division alongside Eliana Dumalaog, Isabella Espina, Aria Montelibano, Anezka Golez, Eliana Mendoza and Zuri Bagaloyos.

With Ralph Batican out, the boys’ 11-14 division becomes wide open, with Jared Saban tipped to lead the charge against Tobias Tiongko and former 7-10 standouts James Rolida, Shaqeeq Tanog and Kvan Alburo.

Balangauan eyes a second straight win in the girls’ 15-18 class against Dominique Gotiong, Lois Lane Go and Amelia Valderrama, while Roman Tiongko, Sebastian Sajuela and David Gothong brace for a tight duel in the premier boys’ division.