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BFP warns against overnight charging after Caloocan fan explosion

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Screengrab from CCTV footage shows the portable fan explosion inside a Caloocan City home. (Courtesy of Jhinky Bolante Almoete)

A portable fan left charging overnight exploded inside a home in Caloocan City, injuring one person — prompting the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to remind the public to never leave electronic devices charging while asleep and to unplug gadgets once fully charged to prevent overheating and possible fire incidents.

The blast occurred in Barangay 34, Maypajo, on Thursday morning, April 9, after the device reportedly overheated while the household was asleep.

CCTV footage from a residence in Barangay 42 captured the fan suddenly exploding while placed on a bed, sparking panic inside the home.

The homeowner, who was sleeping beside her child and partner, quickly unplugged the device and extinguished the fire.

She sustained minor injuries after being struck by melted plastic fragments.

The BFP – Caloocan Central Fire Station said the incident underscores the risks of prolonged charging and improper placement of devices, especially on beds, couches, or other flammable surfaces.

The bureau reiterated its advisory: avoid charging electronics unattended, and always disconnect them once fully charged to reduce the risk of overheating and fire. (Trixee Rosel)

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