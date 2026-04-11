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P91-M Parañaque shabu bust tied to Puerto Galera drug lab

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The arrested suspects and recovered pieces of evidence (Photo from SPD)

The Southern Police District (SPD) revealed that one of the five suspects arrested in a ₱91-million drug bust in Parañaque City on April 10 has ties to a clandestine shabu laboratory raided in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro, on March 31.

Lt. Margaret Panaga, SPD public information officer, identified the suspect as Ricardo, 48, who reportedly transported the illegal drugs in Parañaque and rented an apartment in Barangay Sun Valley.

According to Panaga, the operation—carried out by members of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU)—initially targeted a female suspect known as “Bossing,” 35, said to be the live-in partner of James, 49, a former member of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Police said James was previously assigned to the Station Anti-Illegal Drugs Unit of the Mandaluyong Police before resigning from the service in 2007.

SPD director Col. Glen Oliver Cinco stated that the arrest of suspects Bossing, Ricardo, James, Hazel, and Jazeel sends a strong message that no drug syndicate is beyond the reach of authorities. Cinco added that the suspects were relatively new to Barangay Sun Valley, having stayed in the area for only about two months.

Seized during the operation were approximately 13.389 kilograms of suspected shabu and five containers of liquid crystalline substance, with a combined estimated standard drug price (SDP) of ₱91,045,200. Authorities also recovered two .45-caliber pistols, a Bushmaster rifle, communication devices, and ₱319,950 in cash.

The SPD chief directed police units in southern Metro Manila to sustain intensified anti-illegal drug operations, particularly against high-value individuals and organized drug networks. (Jean Fernando)

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