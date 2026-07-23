Moto taxi rider yields P1-M shabu, gun in Taguig

By Jonathan Hicap

Police arrested a motorcycle taxi rider after he was caught with shabu worth P1.02 million during a buy-bust operation in Taguig on July 22.

The operation was conducted at about 11:40 p.m. along C6 Road in Barangay Lower Bicutan, resulting in the arrest of the suspect, identified as alias Hassan, 33, a resident of Barangay Maharlika Village.

Police tagged him as a newly identified high-value individual.

Operatives from the Southern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) also seized an unlicensed firearm from the suspect.

During the operation, an undercover officer acting as a poseur-buyer transacted with the suspect, leading to his immediate arrest.

Seized during the operation were three plastic sachets containing 150 grams of shabu, buy-bust money, a .45-caliber pistol, and a magazine loaded with five live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was brought to the DDEU office for documentation.

Police will file a criminal complaint against him for violation of Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.