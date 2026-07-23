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Sherwin: No Senate funds for OVP defense team meals

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the Senate in Pasay City on Tuesday, July 7, ahead of the second day of her impeachment trial. Despite her arrival at the Senate complex, her spokesperson said the Vice President would meet privately with her legal team and would not personally appear before the impeachment court. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Dhel Nazario

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said Thursday, July 23, that the Senate cannot grant the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) request to shoulder food and catering expenses for Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense team during the impeachment trial, citing budget limitations.

Gatchalian explained that the chamber is preparing for the 2027 national budget deliberations, which may require renting additional venues at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) since several Senate committee rooms remain occupied by the impeachment proceedings.

“Kakailanganin namin mag‑rent ng space sa PICC… So in short, wala kaming pondo para magbigay ng pagkain sa prosecution and defense,” he said.

He stressed that the issue boils down to budget priorities, with hearings and committee work taking precedence.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, chair of the Senate Committee on Accounts, also opposed the OVP’s request, warning that charging catering costs to the Senate could be “highly questionable and irregular” under procurement rules.

The OVP had asked the Senate to cover “reasonable costs” for food and beverages sourced exclusively from its accredited caterer, citing security concerns for the defense team and witnesses.

But Gatchalian maintained that the Senate cannot afford the arrangement.

 

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