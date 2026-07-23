No classes in Manila on July 27 for SONA 2026 – Isko

By Diann Calucin

Classes at all levels in both public and private schools in Manila will be suspended on Monday, July 27, in line with the fifth State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Authorities said the suspension is also meant to ease heavy traffic and prepare for possible rallies in parts of the capital.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said the suspension covers both face‑to‑face and online classes, from kindergarten to senior high school, as well as colleges and universities.

The city government said the move aims to give Manileños, particularly students and teachers, the opportunity to follow the President’s SONA, while also easing congestion and ensuring public safety amid expected demonstrations and road closures.