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Barangay councilor injured in Makati ambush

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Barangay Sta. Cruz Councilor Atty. John Yland “JY” De Ocampo (Photo from Facebook)

By Richielyn Canlas

A barangay councilor in Makati City was shot and wounded on Thursday morning, July 23, prompting Mayor Nancy Binay to order intensified police presence in the city’s villages.

Binay condemned the attack on Barangay Sta. Cruz Councilor Atty. John Yland “JY” De Ocampo, who is now undergoing medical treatment.

She said the city government had immediately coordinated with his family and was prepared to extend whatever assistance they might need.

The mayor also directed the Makati police to investigate the case without delay and take all necessary steps to identify and arrest those responsible.

Authorities urged the public to report any information that could aid the investigation, assuring residents that their safety would be protected.

“Buong suporta ng pamahalaang lungsod ang nakalaan sa imbestigasyon… Pinapalakas na rin natin ang presensya ng pulisya,” she said.

“Sa pamilya ni Kagawad De Ocampo at sa buong Barangay Sta. Cruz: hindi po kayo nag-iisa. Gagawin natin ang lahat para makamit ang katarungan para kay Kagawad JY,” she assured.

No other details have been released as of this writing.

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