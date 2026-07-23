‘Pasig Handa’ rallies communities for disaster preparedness – Mayor Vico

By Hannah Nicol

The “Pasig Handa” campaign took center stage at the Pasig City Disaster Resilience Summit 2026, underscoring the city’s commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and resilience.

Held on July 21 at the Christ’s Commission Fellowship Center Main in Ortigas East, the summit was part of National Disaster Resilience Month and showcased Pasig’s wide‑ranging initiatives to build safer and more responsive communities.

Organized by the Pasig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) with national agencies, civil society groups, and volunteer organizations, the campaign brought together barangays, private institutions, and academic partners to promote collective action.

Programs under “Pasig Handa” include multi‑sector coordination, community‑based disaster risk reduction, family preparedness, and even pet protection during calamities.

A Disaster Resilience Expo also featured technologies, equipment, and services from government agencies, humanitarian groups, and private partners.

Mayor Vico Sotto, joined by officials from the Office of Civil Defense, DILG, and MMDA, emphasized that resilience requires collaboration across all sectors.

Participants capped the summit by signing the Pledge of Commitment to Resilience, affirming support for Pasig’s disaster readiness efforts.