Truck driver arrested for P5.5-M ‘paihi’ modus

By Danny Estacio

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – Police arrested a 48-year-old truck driver for illegally transferring diesel fuel worth P5.5 million from a tanker truck into containers Barangay Dominador East, Alitagtag, Batangas on July 20.

Police Brig. Gen. Dominic Baccay, PRO 4-A director, said that police recovered an Isuzu tanker truck loaded with 30,000 liters of diesel, two 20-liter containers filled with diesel, and a siphoning hose from the suspect.

Baccay lauded operating teams for the successful operation and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting legitimate businesses and the public from economic crimes.

“PRO-Calabarzon will sustain intelligence-driven operations against oil pilferage and other forms of economic sabotage. We will ensure that those who exploit the petroleum industry and violate the law are brought to justice,” Baccay said.

The suspect is in the custody of the Batangas Police Provincial Office and faces charges for violating Presidential Decree No. 1865 (Oil Anti-Pilferage Act of 1983).