Drunken altercation leads to soldier shooting in Samar; 2 injured

By Marie Tonette Marticio and PNA

TACLOBAN CITY – A soldier is under police custody after allegedly opening fire during an altercation in Catbalogan City, Samar, that left two bystanders wounded.

Police reports said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on July 21 along Diversion Road in Barangay 13.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Tep,” reportedly arrived on a motorcycle while under the influence of liquor.

When a construction worker, alias “Jim,” asked him to properly park, the soldier allegedly became irate, drew a firearm, and fired three shots.

Jim escaped unharmed, but stray bullets hit two residents — a 19‑year‑old construction worker and a 58‑year‑old laborer — who were rushed to Samar Provincial Hospital for treatment.

As Jim fought back and punched the suspect, Tep fell, fled, and allegedly fired two more shots toward him, again missing.

Residents later turned the soldier over to responding police, who confirmed he is now in custody.

The 8th Infantry Division (ID) of the Philippine Army said it does not tolerate criminal acts by its personnel and assured full cooperation with the Philippine National Police.

It also vowed to conduct its own internal inquiry under military regulations.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting, which has raised concerns about discipline and accountability within the ranks.