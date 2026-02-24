Ex-Marines back Guteza’s cash delivery allegations

Eighteen former Marines who previously served as security personnel for businessman Zaldy Co publicly came forward on Tuesday, February 24, to confirm allegations of delivering suitcases filled with cash to the residences of Co, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In a press conference held in San Juan City, pork barrel fund scam whistleblower Atty. Levi Baligod presented the men, who claimed to reveal the truth behind corruption in the national government and corroborate the testimony of Orly Guteza.

Guteza, first introduced by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings in September 2025, had testified that he personally delivered suitcases containing approximately ₱48 million each to high-ranking officials.

Baligod noted that 12 other men were unable to attend the press conference, citing personal reasons, including concerns for spouses employed in government. Ten more are expected to reveal their identities at a later date.

During the event, the 18 men confirmed Guteza’s account, stating that they coordinated deliveries through a group chat detailing recipients, destinations, and amounts.

One witness disclosed deliveries to Co’s residence in Valle Verde, Pasig City, while another confirmed deliveries to 41 Forbes and Paoay, Ilocos Norte—allegedly to the President’s residence.

Baligod further alleged that the total amount delivered by the group reached approximately ₱805 billion, underscoring the scale of the corruption scheme. (Patrick Garcia)