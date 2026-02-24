EDSA at 40: PNP deploys over 13,000 cops for rally security

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized 13,448 police personnel to secure the 40th Anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution and the “Trillion Peso March” rally on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. placed all National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) units under full alert status beginning February 21.

The Quezon City government authorized the rally along White Plains Avenue, organized by Tindig Pilipinas, SIKLAB, and the Trillion Peso March Movement (TPMM). No other permits were granted for the same date and location.

Organizers will set up the stage at midnight on February 24, with activities scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 25.

To manage the crowd, the PNP deployed 3,657 Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) personnel, supported by 3,613 augmentation forces and 1,197 standby CDM units.

Anti-crime operations include 862 specialized teams, 386 law enforcement checkpoints, and 322 border control points to intercept prohibited items and prevent criminal activity.

For rapid response, the PNP assigned 501 Quick Reaction Teams, including Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and K9 units, along with 381 covert officers to monitor potential threats.

Additional reinforcement includes 337 traffic teams to manage vehicle flow, while 332 mobile patrols and 142 medical teams remain on standby for public safety.

Drone operators, negotiators, and law-and-order support units will also be deployed to strengthen the operation.

General Nartatez emphasized that the deployment is not a show of force but a demonstration of readiness.

“Our police officers are under clear instructions: maximum tolerance, strict discipline, and full respect for human rights. Hindi ito pagpapakita ng puwersa—ito ay pagpapakita ng kahandaan,” he said.

He urged participants to cooperate with authorities and report suspicious activities to ensure a peaceful commemoration.

“Sa ating mga kababayan na dadalo, makiisa po tayo sa pagpapanatili ng kaayusan. Iwasan ang pagdadala ng anumang maaaring magdulot ng panganib. If you see something suspicious, report it immediately. Seguridad ng lahat ang nakasalalay dito,” Nartatez added. (Odralim Villarez)