One-strike policy: Nartatez orders crackdown on illegal vendors

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered station commanders to clear roads and sidewalks of illegal vendors to ease traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

The directive is part of the PNP’s support for the national government’s zero‑obstruction policy, which seeks to keep thoroughfares free of stalls and hazards that compromise safety and mobility.

Nartatez said instructions have already been issued to police commanders, stressing that reclaiming public spaces is essential to maintaining steady traffic flow and protecting commuters.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño added that commanders were also directed to initiate dialogue with vendor groups to facilitate clearing operations.

“Our Chief PNP’s order is for the police commanders to immediately talk with the vendors for road‑clearing purposes. We will be implementing a one‑strike policy in terms of the PNP Chief’s order on this matter,” Tuaño said.

The order followed Nartatez’s inspection of major transportation hubs in Metro Manila, where he observed vendors occupying sidewalks and roads near LRT and MRT stations, forcing commuters onto the streets and obstructing traffic.

Nartatez underscored that roads are for vehicles and sidewalks for people on foot, particularly those traveling to and from train stations and bus terminals.

He further instructed local police forces to coordinate with barangay officials in removing obstructions and to actively clear roadside hazards, including illegal structures. (Aaron Recuenco)

