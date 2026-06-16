PCG retrieves mystery debris in Batangas

By Martin Sadongdong

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has retrieved a large piece of unidentified metallic debris along the shoreline of Lian, Batangas, following a report from a concerned citizen on June 15.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said personnel were immediately deployed to secure the floating object, which measured about 20 feet long and 10.5 feet wide.

The debris, made of aluminum and marked with foreign characters, is now under PCG custody for documentation, monitoring, and further assessment.

Initial translation of the markings suggested a possible technical origin, referring to an “Antenna Transmission Window 5,” a component often linked to aerospace or telecommunications equipment.

The PCG is coordinating with defense and aviation agencies to determine whether the material came from a satellite, rocket stage, or other foreign aerospace equipment.

The Coast Guard stressed that retrieval operations are part of its continuing mandate to safeguard Philippine waters, noting that similar debris—often linked to rocket launches—has been recovered in recent years across Mindoro, Palawan, Bataan, and other coastal areas.

Cayabyab assured the public that the PCG will continue monitoring and provide updates as investigations into the debris’ source and significance progress.