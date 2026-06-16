‘We don’t run Ateneo’: Al Panlilio clarifies MVPSF role with the Blue Eagles

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF), led by president Al Panlilio, clarified on Tuesday, June 16, that it does own nor run the Ateneo men’s basketball program.

Panlilio made the statement after the sports foundation was dragged in the tragic deaths of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Quezon.

Panlilio, however, said MVPSP has long been supporting the Blue Eagles even before the school had tapped Tab Baldwin as head coach.

“As with all of the sports programs we support, the MVPSF’s role is limited to providing funding. The foundation does not own or manage the Ateneo Men’s Basketball Team,” Panlilio wrote.

“It does not run the team’s programs’ and athletes’ management, coaching, recruitment, and player development,” he added.

For Panlilio, the actions of Epok Quimpo, who tendered his resignation to Ateneo as manager, were rooted to the “authority and direction of the University and its officials.”

The MVPSF also emphasized that its current position regarding the heartbreaking incident that took away the lives of 18-year-old Baterbonia and 21-year-old Adili is nothing but the truth.

“The MVP Sports Foundation stands by all it has offered and provided for the development of Filipino athletes. And we stand with all Filipinos not only in mourning the deaths of Divine Adili and Rene Baterbonia,

“But in working to surface all truths behind this tragedy, reaching out to their families, and affirming our continuing Mission to use sports as a platform for Filipinos to achieve excellence and pursue their dreams,” it concluded.