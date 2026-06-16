RR Pogoy ready for one last dance in defending Brownlee

By REYNALD MAGALLON

One of the best two-way players in the TNT lineup, RR Pogoy has fully embraced the job of shadowing Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee all throughout

PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Finals series.

He willingly accepted but it was by no means easy. In fact, Pogoy himself admitted that he was a bit gassed out as well just trying to put a body on Brownlee.

“Hindi mo naman talaga ma-stop yan si JB, pero yung goal ko lang naman talaga is pagurin si JB. (Ang kaso) iyon nga, pagod na pagod na rin ako,” said Pogoy with a hearty laugh after TNT pulled off a 98-90 victory to force a Game 7

“Game 1 to game 6, parang bugbog na yung katawan ko, but ganoon talaga, ganoon yung trabaho namin. And ready naman ako sa mga tasks na ganyan,” he added.

Pogoy could only tip his hats off to Brownlee, who despite his defense, still exploded for a combined 106 points through Games 5 and 6.

“Shoutout kay Brownlee, hindi na papagod. Talagang ang galing, ang galing talaga.

Hindi na papagod. Talagang, kita nyo naman, 50 plus yung ginawa,” said Pogou

Extending the series, however, meant Pogoy will have another game of trying to bother Brownlee. But he is up to the task, more than ever, especially now with the title on the line.

“Game 7 kasi wala na yan e. Talagang kung sino gusto manalo, kahit sino na, i-score na yan e, talagang sa game 7. Kung sino gusto manalo, sino din yung pumapasok yung mga tira, ganoon din e,” said Pogoy.

“Talagang kung sino gusto manalo, yun yung manalo,” he added.