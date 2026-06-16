ROS, NLEX bank on familiarity for Governors’ Cup imports

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine and NLEX banked on familiarity in choosing their imports for the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup.

The Elasto Painters are bringing back Aaron Fuller – the very import who helped them reach the semifinals in the same conference last season before bowing to eventual champions TNT Tropang 5G.

NLEX tapped the services of Dequan Jones who was a late replacement to their original choice Myke Henry last season.

With Fuller, who had stints with NLEX, Blackwater and TNT before being tapped by ROS last season, the Elasto Painters put together an impressive 7-3 record to top the Group B standings.

The Yeng Guiao-mentored squad is coming off another semifinals appearance in the Commissioner’s Cup but the Finals berth remained elusive after losing to Ginebra.

After his stint with ROS, Fuller played in Indonesia with RANS Simba Bogor and in Mexico with Pantera de Aguascalientes.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors, who topped the mid-season conference eliminations but failed to advance to the semis, are looking to bounce back with a familiar face reinforcing the team.

With Jones, NLEX reached as far as the semifinals, only to lose to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and TNT in five games.