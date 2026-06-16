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Mom reunites with missing son after year-long search in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso meets Carmen Bulanglang, the mother of the 51-year-old man who was reported missing for a year and was eventually found under the care of Boystown. (Photo courtesy of Manila PIO)

After nearly a year of searching, Carmen Bumanglang was finally reunited with her mentally challenged 51‑year‑old son through efforts initiated by the Manila local government.

The breakthrough came after Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso saw her heartfelt appeals on TikTok and ordered city offices to trace her son’s whereabouts.

Authorities eventually found him safe at Boystown, a government‑run facility where he had been under care.

Overcome with emotion, Carmen embraced her son, expressing gratitude to the mayor and city personnel for making the reunion possible.

She shared the struggles of the past year, recalling how her son would often slip out unnoticed at night and wander through the community, making it difficult to keep track of him.

“Nag-iikot tapos naghuhukay ng mga basura,” she said, describing his tendency to roam and search through garbage.

The reunion brought immense relief to Carmen, who vowed to seek professional treatment for her son at a mental health facility in Mandaluyong to help manage his condition and prevent future incidents.

For Carmen, the moment was more than just a reunion—it was the end of months of uncertainty and the beginning of renewed hope for her family.

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