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EPD reports sharp crime rate decline

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Eastern Police District acting director Brig. Gen. Melecio M. Buslig Jr. (Photo from EPD)

The Eastern Police District (EPD), led by acting director Brig. Gen. Melecio M. Buslig Jr., reported a significant decline in crime incidents from May 19-31 and from June 1–13, 2026.

The average crime rate fell from 40.33 to 30.27 incidents, a decrease of 10.06 points.

Authorities attributed the drop to intensified campaigns against illegal drugs, gambling, and loose firearms, alongside aggressive manhunt operations:

  1. Anti-drug operations – 97 raids, 119 arrests, and 137.35 kg of shabu seized worth ₱2.27 million.
  2. Anti-gambling operations – 96 raids, 78 arrests, and ₱16,382 confiscated.
  3. Loose firearms campaign – 11 operations, 9 arrests, and 9 firearms seized.
  4. Manhunt operations – 96 arrests, including 10 Top Most Wanted and 12 Most Wanted individuals.

The coordinated efforts of Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina, and San Juan police stations, along with the District Mobile Force Battalion and District Headquarters, were credited for the success.

Buslig commended the EPD units and reaffirmed their commitment to law enforcement and public safety, vowing to sustain the momentum against crime. (Selena Atun)

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