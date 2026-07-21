Forthsky Padrigao embraces MPBL stint ahead of PBA bid

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Once regarded as one of the country’s top guards during his junior and collegiate years, Forthsky Padrigao is now determined to fulfill his biggest dream of playing in the PBA.

But before he makes himself available for the Draft Day, the 24-year-old Padrigao wants to give his hometown Zamboanga a big lift in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

“For me ‘yong ganitong opportunities talagang humbling siya for me, it’s a reason to motivate ko pa ‘yong sarili ko,” said Padrigao as he was named the newest ambassador of B-Steel Sports Monday evening, July 20.

“Kumbaga, may mga taong tumutulong sakin and ‘yon nga may MPBL stint, para abutin ‘yong pangarap, why not help myself too para mas konting push pa para maabot. I’m grateful may mga tao na tumutulong sa atin para maabot ‘yon,” he added.

One of the key players of the Zamboanga Sikat, which hold a 6-11 tally in the MPBL standings, the 6-foot combo guard is certain of inserting his name in this year’s PBA Draft, which was moved to January.

He joins Kymani Ladi, Jake Figueroa, and Jacob Cortez as among the top prospects expected to headline next year’s PBA Draft.

Just last December, Padrigao concluded his UAAP stint in Season 88 after powering University of Santo Tomas to an 8-6 record in eliminations before they slipped in the semis against University of the Philippines.

“Forever grateful talaga ako sa mga naging experiences ko during my college days, despite, ‘yon nga medyo kinapos, laking bagay naman na marami kaming natutunan,” Padrigao continued.“Hopefully, mabaon ko and ‘yong mga learning magamit at matulong ko sa team.”