Justin Arana is on a tear, but can he topple Fajardo from his pedestal?

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The red-hot Justin Arana and Converge are up for an acid test against perennial contender San Miguel led by nine-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday, July 22.

Arana, who has been on a tear through past two games for the FiberXers, averaging 35 points and 11 rebounds per game will be measured against the yardstick of PBA big men in Fajardo in their match scheduled at 7:30 p.m.

Of course, that is if Fajardo finally gets his minutes as the Beermen slowly but surely incorporate him back to the rotation after missing significant practice time due to an elbow injury.

Providing the appetizer to the Beermen-FiberXers clash is the game between TNT, which seeks its second win in the conference, and Titan Ultra, which is still searching for a breakthrough after three games, in the 5:15 affair.

But whether or not Fajardo gets extensive minutes on the court, Arana and Converge are keeping themselves ready against the first real test of their ability to compete for the title.

“Ibibigay ko lang 100 percent ko. Alam naman natin every game nag-scout sila. Kailangan namin magtulung-tulungan kasi hindi lang ako yung umi-score dito. Lahat kami kayang umi-score,” said Arana, who was coming off a 39 point explosion in Converge’s 149-124 drubbing of Macau.

“Dito sa liga po natin hindi pwedeng kumpiyansa. Check nyo yung mga nakaraang mga games. Nabibigla tayo mga close games. Kami nga po lead na ng ganito muntikan pa rin po kam,” echoed Converge head coach Dennie “Delta” Pineda

“We cannot relax po. Balanced po itong league natin. So pag nagtiwala ka rito sa kalaban mo, nagkumpiyansa ka, ay laglag ka sigurado. So we treat all teams na talagang seryoso sa laro,” he added.

For Converge to truly be competitive against SMB, it will need more from its import in Jalen Hudson, who has been playing subpar for the team.

For one, the FiberXers will be up against the juggernaut offense of the Beermen led by import George King along with CJ Perez, Don Trollano, Jerrick Ahanmisi and Marcio Lassiter.