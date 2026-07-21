Bettor held for failing to pay P300K cockfight losses in Parañaque

By Jean Fernando

A bettor was arrested after allegedly refusing to settle P300,000 in cockfight losses at a cockpit in Parañaque City on Sunday, July 19.

Parañaque police chief Col. Nicolas Pinon identified the suspect as “Rommie,” 42, who was apprehended inside the cockpit on Quirino Avenue in Barangay Tambo.

Police said the suspect, a regular customer, placed multiple bets amounting to P300,000.

Investigators said the teller allowed the suspect to place the bets on credit because of his familiarity with the establishment.

After losing the matches, the suspect tried to leave without paying. The teller stopped him and sought assistance from responding police officers, leading to his arrest.

The suspect is now detained at the Parañaque City Police custodial facility and faces an estafa charge under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code.