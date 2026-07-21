HeadlinesNews

Bettor held for failing to pay P300K cockfight losses in Parañaque

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Jean Fernando

A bettor was arrested after allegedly refusing to settle P300,000 in cockfight losses at a cockpit in Parañaque City on Sunday, July 19.

Parañaque police chief Col. Nicolas Pinon identified the suspect as “Rommie,” 42, who was apprehended inside the cockpit on Quirino Avenue in Barangay Tambo.

Police said the suspect, a regular customer, placed multiple bets amounting to P300,000.

Investigators said the teller allowed the suspect to place the bets on credit because of his familiarity with the establishment.

After losing the matches, the suspect tried to leave without paying. The teller stopped him and sought assistance from responding police officers, leading to his arrest.

The suspect is now detained at the Parañaque City Police custodial facility and faces an estafa charge under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code.

 

People at Risk of Data Heartache, and They Have Themselves to Blame, Kaspersky Lab Study Shows
12 COVID hotspots in Cebu City
Praises pour in last day of Miriam wake
PH smoking ban July 23
Aiko appeals to critics: ‘Give my son a chance’
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Manila delivery rider feeds strays to honor late pet

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Manila delivery rider feeds strays to honor late pet
Headlines News
Manila, Sagay batters triumph at Pony World Series
Headlines Sports
Police honor student-rescuers in Sarangani quake
Headlines News
Houdini act: PH Cuppers edge Malaysia to remain in Group III
Headlines Sports