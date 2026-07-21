Manila, Sagay batters triumph at Pony World Series

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Manila and Sagay, Negros Occidental pulled off contrasting victories to deliver the Philippines a pair of championships in the Pony International Softball World Series in McAllen, Texas on Monday, July 20.

The Manila bets flattened the United States’ Pride Elite, 8-1, to claim the premier 18-under crown – their third in the last four years, while the Sagay batters edged Mexico’s RXII Kino, 4-2, to rule the 12U division and repossessed the title they last snared two years ago.

It wasn’t perfect runs though as both Manila and Sagay suffered one defeat each. Manilathe fell to the same Pride Elite squad, 7-5, and while Sagay succumbed to RXII Kino, 4-2, entering their decisive duels.

Manila and Sagay made sure they didn’t leave any stones unturned and won their decisive rematch to bring home the trophy.

Manila, mentored by Sheirylou Valenzuela, did it with a lethal dose of solid pitching and superb batting.

Angelica Jean Lartriz and Edralyn Borrico played solid on the mound, holding the Americans to just a run.

Catcher May Antoinette Sicapore, third baseman Alexsyes Mariano and shortstop Claire Olarte provided the firepower, with Sicapore and Mariano blasting two home runs each while Olarte added one of her own.