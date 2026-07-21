HeadlinesNews

Police honor student-rescuers in Sarangani quake

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Residents unload food boxes and water from a Philippine Air Force Helicopter in a hinterland village of E. Alegado in Glan, Sarangani Province on Saturday, June 13. OCD-12 chief Rodrigo Sosmeña, along with DSWD personnel, led the delivery of the relief aid in Glan following the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8. (Photo Courtesy of John Mark Cachuela)

COTABATO CITY – For saving lives while risking their own during the June 8 magnitude-7.8 earthquake, four high school students of Maasim, Sarangani province were recognized for their extraordinary courage on Monday.

The recognition was awarded by the personnel of the 1st Platoon, 1204th Maneuver Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion-Soccsksargen (RMFB-12), under the supervision of company commander Police Capt. Francis Torres, to four high school students from Colon National High School in Barangay Colon, Sarangani.

Grade 11 students Jimmy Libona III, Lance Dave Tampos, and Chauncey Carl Pable, together with Grade 12 student Ashraf Fernandez, were given tokens of appreciation for rescuing fellow students and teachers trapped in the school’s gymnasium during the earthquake.

“The four students were recognized for risking their own lives to rescue trapped students and teachers inside the school’s gymnasium during the earthquake, demonstrating exceptional bravery, compassion, and selfless service,” Torres said in a statement Tuesday.

The three Grade 11 awardees personally received their framed certificates of recognition, official RMFB-12 berets, and cash incentives.

Fernandez was unable to attend due to the school’s schedule changes and will receive his recognition separately.

Police Brig. Gen. Alan Manibog, Police Regional Office-12 director, lauded the students for their extraordinary courage.

“Their acts of bravery are living proof that heroes come in different ages; their determination to help is worth recognizing,” Manibog said.

“We hope it will serve as inspiration to every Filipino to help when the situation calls for it,” he added.

 

Surigao 6.7-earthquake damage approaches P1B
Miss Earth top favorites
‘Be My Lady’ to air in Kazakhstan, Myanmar, and Africa
Meta slashes 8,000 jobs as Microsoft offers buyouts
Defense chief inclined to OK AFP-Dito deal
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Houdini act: PH Cuppers edge Malaysia to remain in Group III
Next Article Manila, Sagay batters triumph at Pony World Series

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Manila, Sagay batters triumph at Pony World Series
Headlines Sports
Houdini act: PH Cuppers edge Malaysia to remain in Group III
Headlines Sports
AFAD to open 32nd Defense and Sporting Arms Show
Sports
DREAM COME TRUE: Love Kryzl dazzles in concert
Entertainment