Police honor student-rescuers in Sarangani quake

COTABATO CITY – For saving lives while risking their own during the June 8 magnitude-7.8 earthquake, four high school students of Maasim, Sarangani province were recognized for their extraordinary courage on Monday.

The recognition was awarded by the personnel of the 1st Platoon, 1204th Maneuver Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion-Soccsksargen (RMFB-12), under the supervision of company commander Police Capt. Francis Torres, to four high school students from Colon National High School in Barangay Colon, Sarangani.

Grade 11 students Jimmy Libona III, Lance Dave Tampos, and Chauncey Carl Pable, together with Grade 12 student Ashraf Fernandez, were given tokens of appreciation for rescuing fellow students and teachers trapped in the school’s gymnasium during the earthquake.

“The four students were recognized for risking their own lives to rescue trapped students and teachers inside the school’s gymnasium during the earthquake, demonstrating exceptional bravery, compassion, and selfless service,” Torres said in a statement Tuesday.

The three Grade 11 awardees personally received their framed certificates of recognition, official RMFB-12 berets, and cash incentives.

Fernandez was unable to attend due to the school’s schedule changes and will receive his recognition separately.

Police Brig. Gen. Alan Manibog, Police Regional Office-12 director, lauded the students for their extraordinary courage.

“Their acts of bravery are living proof that heroes come in different ages; their determination to help is worth recognizing,” Manibog said.

“We hope it will serve as inspiration to every Filipino to help when the situation calls for it,” he added.