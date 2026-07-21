DREAM COME TRUE: Love Kryzl dazzles in concert

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The night unfolded as a showcase not just of Love Kryzl’s growing catalog of original music but also of the young singer’s confidence as a performer.

Adding star power to the celebration were some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, who joined the festivities and brought even more excitement to an already festive evening.

The young talent treated the audience to almost all 10 of her original songs, opening the evening with the upbeat “Purple Hearts Jingle.”

Celebrity host Diane Medina kept the energy high in between performances, engaging the crowd with games and raffle prizes.

The concert shifted into full gear with “No Rush,” featuring dancers from GAU Entertainment, before Kryzl teamed up with Josh Ford and Kira Balinger for “Crush on You,” drawing loud cheers from the audience.

There were quieter, more heartfelt moments, too.

Kryzl shared the stage with Queenay Mercado for “Opo, Thank You Po” and later performed “Hugs, Breathe, Smile” with Rachel Ann Pegaso.

The latter was dedicated to the 10 beneficiaries of the Purple Hearts Foundation, giving the concert one of its most touching moments.

Another crowd favorite came when The Jorge Siblings performed “Perfect Summer,” made even more memorable by Jhong Hilario and daughter Sarina Hilario, who delighted the audience with a father-and-daughter dance.

Jhong later addressed the crowd, speaking proudly of Sarina’s journey while praising Kryzl for what she has accomplished at such a young age.

Among the performances that lingered longest was “Hearts in Bloom,” one of Kryzl’s newest originals. It showcased not only the strength of her vocals but also the maturity she has developed as a recording artist.

Kryzl closed the evening with “Birthday LOVE,” inviting her family onstage for an emotional finale.

It was a fitting end to a concert that celebrated not only music but also gratitude, family, and giving back to the community.