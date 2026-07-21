Local gymnasts out to shine at Aerobic Asian Championships

By MARK REY MONTEJO

After producing an Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics in Carlos Yulo, the country hopes to discover potential champions in aerobic gymnastics soon.

That will be the mission of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines as it stages the Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships from Aug. 4 to 7 at the Tagaytay City Velodrome.

A total of 43 Filipino gymnasts will take part in the 10th edition of the event that also attracted 11 other countries. In all, around 350 athletes will compete in the unique event trying to gain recognition.

“Pag sinabe mong aerobics? What do you think? Galaw galaw lang? No, for me it’s the most entertaining and inspiring to watch,” said GAP president Cynthia Carrion during Tuesday’s PSA Forum which presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus,

“Through this Championship, I believe that the city locals and the whole nation are one in bringing Asian sport to new heights, and inspiring all Asian athletes to celebrate discipline and push their boundaries to excellence,” she added.

To be sanctioned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU), the event features seven events: Individual Men (IM), Individual Women (IW), Mixed Pairs (MP), Trios (TR), Groups (GR), Aerobic Dance (AD) and Aerobic Step (AS) for three age categories in senior (18 above), junior (15-17), and youth (12-14).

India has the biggest number of athletes in the four-day event with 50. Also competing are Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Thailand.