Laborer assaults senior citizen over woman at Cebu disco

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – A 34‑year‑old construction worker attacked a 62‑year‑old man with an iron bar after a jealous altercation over a woman at a disco in Barangay Catarman, Liloan town, northern Cebu, early Monday, July 20.

Police said the suspect, identified as “Jomar,” and the victim, “Jesus,” were reportedly attracted to the same woman.

Investigators noted that jealousy was the likely motive behind the assault.

According to police, Jesus was attending the disco when Jomar suddenly arrived and, without warning, struck him on the head with a crowbar.

The victim tried to block the blows but was overpowered by the younger assailant.

The two wrestled on the dance floor until Jesus managed to escape, but Jomar chased him and continued hitting him with the iron bar.

Barangay tanods intervened, rescuing the victim from further harm and arresting the suspect. Jomar was later turned over to the police.

Authorities said charges for physical injuries will be filed against the suspect.