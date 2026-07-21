PNP eyes syndicate link in vlogger Alicia Lipata’s killing

By Hannah Nicol

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating whether the suspects in the killing of vlogger Alicia Lipata, known online as “Mima Alicia,” were acting as part of a crime syndicate.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said hot pursuit operations are ongoing, with one of the strongest angles being pursued pointing to a possible syndicate connection.

Investigators are gathering evidence to determine if a mastermind ordered the attack and whether the suspects are tied to organized criminal activities.

PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Allen Rae Co said the suspects were identified through witness accounts, CCTV footage, and collected evidence.

Authorities are now checking their affiliations, past cases, and criminal records to establish syndicate links.

Reports that Lipata had received threats before her death are also being verified, while her vlogs, public statements, and other materials are under review. Her family remains under police protection.

Caloocan City Police Station chief Col. Joey Goforth confirmed that persons of interest have been identified and said investigators are exploring several angles, including Lipata’s online content and a possible personal dispute.

However, the syndicate angle is emerging as a key line of inquiry.

Police are withholding the suspects’ identities to avoid compromising ongoing operations.