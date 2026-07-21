NPD denies claims moto taxi killer found dead in jail

By Hannah Nicol

The Northern Police District (NPD) refuted circulating social media posts alleging that the suspect in the killing of a motorcycle taxi rider was found dead inside his detention cell.

NPD director Brig. Gen. Benliner Capili stressed that the reports are false, while Malabon City Police Station chief Col. Kenneth Mission confirmed that the suspect, Fabio Norberte Jr., remains in custody.

“He is already detained at the city jail, and the case has been filed,” Mission said.

Authorities warned the public against spreading unverified information, noting that false posts can cause confusion, fear, and distrust in the justice system.

The NPD reminded citizens that publishing false news that endangers public order is punishable under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 10951.

Police advised the public to rely only on official statements and verified Philippine National Police and NPD social media pages.

Norberte was arrested on July 14 for killing a motorcycle taxi rider and stealing the victim’s motorcycle.

He is also linked to robbery and a previous carnapping incident, and now faces charges of homicide, robbery, and carnapping.