Sawaga-Dalwangan autopsy reveals abnormal organs

By Keith Bacongco

DAVAO CITY – The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) released initial necropsy results on Sawaga-Dalwangan, the rescued eagle that died on July 18 while under rehabilitation.

Veterinarians found significant internal abnormalities: her heart was thickened and unusually firm, her liver was enlarged, and her stomach was greatly distended, packed with compacted prey fur. Importantly, the examination showed no new external trauma or internal bleeding.

The PEF clarified that these findings do not yet establish the cause of death. Tissue samples from the organs have been collected for microscopic and laboratory analysis to determine the underlying condition.

Despite encouraging signs of recovery — healing wounds, improved hydration and appetite, and normal behaviors — the eagle suffered seizures on Saturday morning and died shortly after emergency intervention.

Consultant veterinarian Bayani Vandenbroeck noted that Sawaga-Dalwangan was already in a weakened state when rescued on July 3, with maggot-infested wounds, abrasions, and rope burns suggesting she had been tied and grounded for some time.

X-rays also revealed airgun pellets lodged in her wing and thigh, evidence of repeated hunting attempts.

PEF Director of Operations Dr. Jayson Ibañez emphasized that while the pellets alone were not fatal, the necropsy results highlight the eagle’s compromised condition and the persistent threats facing the species.

From 2019 to 2024, the PEF rescued 23 eagles from the wild, many suffering from gunshot wounds or traps.

Sawaga-Dalwangan was the 24th, underscoring the ongoing dangers to the fewer than 400 breeding pairs of Philippine Eagles left in the wild.