It’s massacre before ‘MassKara’ as Abra routs Bacolod 129-45

Defending champion Abra Solid North clobbered Bacolod, 129-45, on Monday for the all-time biggest victory margin in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

Powered by Dave Ildefonso’s career-high 40 points and six others in double figures, the Abra Weavers pounded the Bacolod MassKaras throughout to win by 84 points, eclipsing the San Juan Knights’ 82-point blowout of the Mindoro Tamaraws (146-64) on Sept. 13, 2022, and raising their pacesetting record to 15-1 in the round-robin elimination phase.

In other games, Ilagan Isabela Cowboys romped to a 97-85 thumping of the Marikina Shoemasters, while the Valenzuela Darkhorse battered the Imus Yangkees, 129-97, in the opener.

Masskara Festival is annual cultural celebration held every October in Bacolod City to highlight the city’s resilience.

But it was nowhere to be seen on the team’s game as the Masskaras fell under the weight of Abra’s heavy bombardment.

Ildefonso, the reigning MVP, also tallied 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals to capture the SportsPlus best player honors over Raven Gonzales, with 19 points, 20 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

“We’re really trying to prove that we’re the team to beat,” said Ildefonso, adding that the win is more important than his output.

Abra, which displaced San Juan (14-1) at the top spot, also drew 13 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds from Nico Elorde; 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists from Alfred Batino; and 10 points each from Tucker Molina, Josh Asuncion and John Figueroa.

Exploiting their huge 65-36 edge in rebounds, the Weavers scored more points in the paint (70-10), second chances (19-2), and fast breaks (38-4) to hold the MassKaras to the season’s lowest score and a 3-18 slate.

Bacolod got 12 points from Desmond Price, 11 from Emman Galman, and 10 plus 12 rebounds from Rafael Go.