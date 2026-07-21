It’s Yap vs Tiu and Yeo at Fil-Chinese cage finals

The rivalry between James Yap and Chris Tiu continues as defending champion Hua Siong College-Iloilo and Xavier School expectedly arranged a title rematch in the 40-years division of the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) after besting their respective semis rivals Monday, July 20, at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo.

A two-time PBA MVP, Yap joined hands with Rhragnee Sinco and Kenneth Bono in powering the Lamtex Pipes-backed Hua Siong to a 108-74 drubbing of GT Radial-Grace Christian College in the first semis of the day.

Yap played just a little over 18 minutes but still finished with 14 points on a perfect 2-of-2 shooting from the 3-point zone apart from posting six boards and three assists, while Bono added 17 points spiked by three triples.

Sinco topscored for HSC with 20 points aside from tallying six boards and five assists, while Jaypee Belencion added 13 points and five assists.

Tiu, who suited up for Rain or Shine during his successful PBA career, scored five of his 34 points in the payoff as Powersox-AcroCity-backed Xavier outlasted St. Stephen’s High School, 74-71.

Game 1 of their best-of-thee title series is set on Friday with the Golden Stallions hoping to get back after losing in three games last year.

The game was highlighted by the fiery shootout between Tiu and Christian Luanzon of SCAG-St. Stephen’s but it was the former who emerged victorious after nailing a crucial trey that shattered a 69-all count.

Good thing for Xavier, Tiu was ably supported by Joseph Yeo, Eldridge Liao and Randy Chua. Yeo had 18 points and 8 boards while Liao and Chua combined for 14 points.

Luanzon was equally sharp, scattering 27 points apart from pulling down 16 boards but his effort fell short – no thanks to the deadly duo of Tiu and Yeo.

The 9-school league has the backing of Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Yong Kee Roasting House, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.