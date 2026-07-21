Romualdez tagged as central figure in flood fund scheme

By Jel Santos

The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) announced it is set to file two separate complaints for preliminary investigation against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, identified as the central figure in an alleged scheme diverting flood control funds, and former lawmaker Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.

Assistant Ombudsman Jose Dominic “Mico” Clavano IV said the complaints — one for plunder under Republic Act 7080 and another for violations of the Anti-Money Laundering Act — stemmed from evidence pointing to Romualdez’s role in channeling public funds through shell companies, money service businesses, and bank transfers.

Clavano stressed that sworn statements from eight of Co’s former security personnel detailed direct deliveries of money from Co to Romualdez, corroborated by financial records and corporate structures allegedly tied to the former Speaker.

“This is not hearsay. It is firsthand account supported by an independent evidentiary trail,” he said.

The OMB said Romualdez and Co will be required to answer the allegations. Once defenses are submitted, prosecutors will decide whether to elevate the cases to the Sandiganbayan.

Clavano underscored Romualdez’s central role, saying the scheme resulted in luxury properties, investments, and laundered wealth. He added that intelligence reports indicate Romualdez has continued attempts to leave the country despite a hold departure order.

“These cases are built on evidence that shows how public funds meant to protect communities from floods were diverted. The investigation points squarely to Romualdez as the central figure, with Co as a key co‑respondent,” Clavano said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that more complaints may follow as evidence continues to surface.