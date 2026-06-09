Alan: I will preside over VP Sara’s impeachment trial

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday, June 8, declared that as the legal Senate President, he will serve as presiding officer in Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

In a hastily called press briefing, Cayetano stressed that he must assert his authority amid moves by Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian’s bloc, which he claimed lacked the numbers to alter impeachment rules.

“As soon as they have 13, walang problema, sila na. But I have to assert kasi may pinaglalaban tayo,” he said.

Cayetano argued that the Senate must remain independent and not a “rubber stamp of Malacañang,” accusing Gatchalian’s group of illegally amending rules and holding unauthorized sessions.

“Pinaglalaban ko hindi yung si Alan Cayetano as Senate president; pinaglalaban ko, ang Senado hindi pwedeng rubber stamp ng Malacañang. Hindi pupwedeng hindi independent yung Senate. Hindi pwedeng yung may hearing ka kanina, yung bibig na bumubukas ay senador, pero yung lumalabas na salita galing sa Malacañang,” he insisted.

He emphasized that he had already instructed Senate Secretary Jose Luis Montales to ensure the impeachment trial calendar proceeds without disruption, including the issuance of the Notice of Pre-Trial scheduled for June 9.

In a June 7 letter, Cayetano urged Montales to coordinate with Atty. Renato Bantug Jr., designated by Gatchalian’s bloc as Senate Secretary, to establish interim arrangements that would allow the impeachment court to function smoothly pending resolution of the leadership dispute by the Supreme Court.

“Pending resolution, it is imperative that the resulting legal and political dispute not be allowed to unnecessarily disrupt the operations of the Senate, impair the work of the Impeachment Court, or diminish the institution’s ability to discharge its constitutional responsibilities,” Cayetano said.

Gatchalian, however, has maintained that he will preside over the trial in his capacity as Acting Senate President, adding that senator-judges would have to retake their oath under his leadership. (Hannah Torregoza)