San Juan public school students to receive 13,000 new tablets

The San Juan City government will distribute 13,000 new tablets to all K–12 public school students starting this week as part of its education support program.

Mayor Francis Zamora inspected the tablets at San Juan City Hall before their distribution. He said the new devices will replace the old ones used by learners in previous school years.

“I am excited for our students to start using these devices as part of their learning journey,” Zamora said.

“Our Makabagong San Juan administration will always put a premium on education, and we will continue to do our best to provide the tools, resources, and opportunities that our learners need to succeed,” he added.

The city government will also continue providing free fiber-optic internet connections in public school classrooms and in the homes of public school students. Classrooms are equipped with 55-inch smart TVs to support learning.

Aside from tablets and internet access, Zamora said the city has also provided free uniforms, customized rubber shoes, and emergency go bags to students.

He noted that students without internet at home may coordinate with their school principals or designated contact persons.

“We want our students to focus on what matters most—learning, growing, and achieving their dreams,” he said.

“I firmly believe that quality education paves the way for a bright future, and we remain committed to investing in the success of every San Juaneño child,” he added.

All public school teachers in the city have also received laptops. Meanwhile, financial assistance for Grade 6 and Grade 12 graduates, Grade 10 completers, and daycare graduates will be released in the coming weeks.

Finally, Zamora cited San Juan’s recognition as the top highly urbanized city in functional literacy, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, with a 95 percent rating. (Hannah Nicol)