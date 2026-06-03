National age group chess tournament slated in Olongapo

The search for future Grandmasters continues as the National Chess Federation of the Philippines holds the National Age Group Championships starting Thursday, June 4, at the Olongapo Civic Center.

The four-day event will have several divisions in the open and girls’ Under-8, U10, U12, U14, U16, U18 and U20 in standard, rapid and blitz events.

The champions of the U14 to U20 open and girls section will represent the country in the 24thy ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships slated from Aug. 7 to 17 in Singapore.

NCFP chief executive officer Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales said the Olongapo tilt is an integral part of the country’s grassroots development program.

“We’re not stopping until we produce more masters, possibly Grandmasters, and future national team players,” he said.

Rapid and blitz are scheduled Sunday.

Gonzales said free billeting will be provided by the host city on a first-come, first-served basis.