Jinggoy, Bonoan graft arraignment reset to June 4

The Sandiganbayan Second Division postponed the arraignment of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan on Tuesday, June 2, citing pending motions and health concerns.

Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg explained that the arraignment and pre‑trial were reset to June 4 to give the accused full opportunity to exercise their procedural rights.

Estrada’s camp had filed urgent motions a day earlier, seeking to quash the information, dismiss the case, or suspend proceedings for reinvestigation.

His lawyers also requested that he be allowed to appear in civilian clothes instead of a BJMP uniform, and to attend future hearings via video conferencing due to his Senate duties.

Meanwhile, Bonoan’s counsel asked for a postponement after the former Cabinet official arrived in court in a wheelchair and complained of dizziness.

Sandiganbayan medical staff monitored him during the hearing and found his blood pressure at 160/90.

Bonoan has been confined at the PNP General Hospital since surrendering on June 1. His lawyer requested a week’s rest before arraignment.

Given these circumstances, the court granted the postponement and rescheduled the arraignment and pre‑trial to Thursday afternoon. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)