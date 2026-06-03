Manila Downtown YMCA collaborates with AMOY YMCA Xiamen

The Manila Downtown YMCA Board of Directors, led by president Dr. Honorio T. Tan, and the Manila Downtown YMCA Women’s Club, headed by president Adelina Pua, paid a goodwill and fellowship visit to Xiamen, China recently.

Joining the delegation were MD YMCA vice president Edison Dy Go, corporate secretary Charlie L. Lim and board members Hong Wu Yi and Victor Ong Lau, and Executive Director Venus May Alinsod.

Representing the Women’s Club were treasurer Juanita Co, members Tessie Uy Chua, Obiles Co Ah Mui, and Co-Cheng Ida Sy.

On May 20, the Manila Downtown YMCA delegation met with AMOY (Xiamen) YMCA General Secretary Kevin Ke to discuss the organizations’ various programs and community service initiatives.

The meeting also explored possible future collaborations and exchange programs between the two YMCA organizations.

During the discussion, the delegates learned about the rich history of the AMOY YMCA, which was founded in 1912, and the YWCA, established in 1929.

Both organizations played a pioneering role in the development of modern sports, education, social services, and public culture in Xiamen.

The delegates were also informed that the AMOY YMCA launched the International Swimming Program in 1931 and continues to organize fellowship gatherings and festivals supporting public welfare organizations in Xiamen.

Aside from sports and youth development, the YMCA and YWCA of Xiamen are actively engaged in elderly care services and cultural outreach programs through instrumental music and dance exchanges that help strengthen community ties and international friendship.

For their part, the Manila Downtown YMCA officials presented the organization’s key initiatives, including environmental programs such as tree-planting activities, educational support for Chinese-Filipino schools, and sports development projects like Learn-to-Swim classes and basketball clinics.

The delegation also highlighted the organization’s outreach program for cancer patients through the donation of wigs. The delegates later toured the facilities of the AMOY YMCA and interacted with its staff members.

In the evening, a welcome dinner was hosted by AMOY YMCA President Ms. Lily Li, providing another opportunity to strengthen camaraderie and discuss future partnerships between the two organizations.