Candon City steps up as AVC Women’s Cup host

After building its credentials as a top sports destination in the Philippines, Candon City gears up for another major hosting challenge with the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Volleyball Cup starting on Saturday, June 6.

The tournament atmosphere is already building up in the bustling city in Ilocos Sur, with upgraded training facilities, expanded accommodations and additional practice venues put up as 12 teams battle for honors in the continental competition that runs until June 14.

Having proven its capability with the hosting of the Men’s Southeast Asian V.League last year and staging domestic professional competitions, the City of Candon, behind Mayor Eric D. Singson continues to raise the standards in sports hosting.

Singson called it a “milestone event” for the city and vowed to continue to work with Philippine Sports Commission (PCS) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara to help elevate sports and boost sports tourism.

“We are grateful to the PSC and the AVC for giving Candon City the opportunity to host an event of this scale,” Singson said. “Beyond the competition, we want to showcase our city’s readiness and, more importantly, the hospitality of our people.”

Buoyed by the experience from the five-nation Men’s Sea V.League, Candon City has enhanced the 8,000-seat Candon City Arena to support teams and tournament operations, while also installing a strength and conditioning gym on the third floor.

Two dedicated training venues have also been put up for team preparations during the nine-day tournament.

Singson is also eager for local fans to experience elite international women’s volleyball firsthand this time with the tournament presented by the PSC, FIVB, Volleyball World and AVC.

“We’re excited to welcome these teams to Candon and share this moment with our fans,” Singson said.

The Philippine team is in Pool A with Chinese-Taipei, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Australia and Uzbekistan, while Pool B is composed of defending champion Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Iran, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Lebanon.