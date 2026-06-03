Pasig anti-drug op turns fatal, cops disarmed amid probe

A man was shot dead during an anti‑illegal drugs operation in Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig City, on Sunday night, May 31, sparking allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the raid.

According to police, the suspect was fatally shot when operatives confronted him during the operation.

The incident immediately drew scrutiny, with questions raised about whether proper procedures were followed.

In response, the Pasig City Police Station confirmed on Tuesday, June 2, that the operatives involved — along with their sub‑station commander — have been disarmed and reassigned while a motu proprio investigation is underway.

Authorities stressed that all operations are supposed to follow established Police Operational Procedures, and vowed that if violations are proven, administrative actions will be taken.

They also said assistance has been extended to the victim’s family, including support in filing charges against the officers if warranted.

Pasig police assured the public that “no cover‑up shall happen” and pledged to uphold due process in the investigation.

Eastern Police District (EPD) OIC Brig. Gen. Melecio M. Buslig Jr. likewise emphasized accountability and professionalism, promising that any breach of operational rules will be met with appropriate sanctions. (Richielyn Canlas)