15,000 drenched in fun at San Juan ‘Basaan’ Festival

By Richielyn Canlas

Around 15,000 people joined the traditional “Basaan,” or water dousing, in San Juan City during the Feast of St. John the Baptist, known as the Wattah! Wattah! Festival, on Wednesday, June 24.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) reported that roughly 7,000 participants had gathered at the Basaan Zone by midday. In total, an estimated 15,000 people took part in the festival’s activities throughout the day.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, with city officials and his son Rocco, the mayor’s special assistant, led the water‑dousing aboard fire trucks at the Basaan Zone along Pinaglabanan Street, between N. Domingo and P. Guevarra Streets.

The local government said around 36 fire trucks were used in the activity. Around 475 police personnel were also deployed in the area to ensure the orderly and safe conduct of the festival.

The celebration continued despite light rain, with attendees bringing their own water guns for added enjoyment during the Basaan.

Before the water‑dousing began at around 7 a.m., a fiesta Mass was held at the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. John the Baptist, followed by the Santong Tao Float Parade that featured colorful depictions of the saint’s life and ministry. Floats passed through city streets as residents gathered to witness one of San Juan’s cherished religious traditions.

The following activities were prohibited during the celebration: using dirty water and harmful water‑throwing materials such as water bombs, plastic bags, plastic or glass bottles, ice, and similar objects; forcibly opening vehicles; threatening or harming individuals; climbing on or shaking vehicles; boarding vehicles to throw water; entry of unauthorized fire trucks; and the use of high‑pressure water sprayers, except for registered fire trucks participating in the water‑dousing.

The winners of the various festival competitions were also recognized during the awarding ceremonies, including the Street Dance Competition, Cultural Dance Competition, Festival Queen Competition, Santong Tao Float Competition, and the Watt-Ah! Barangay Best Booth Competition.

Zamora thanked the residents, visitors, participating barangays, performers, volunteers, law enforcement personnel, emergency responders, and city employees for helping ensure a peaceful, orderly, and successful celebration.

“The Wattah! Wattah! Festival remains a testament to the faith, culture, and unity of the people of San Juan. We are grateful to everyone who joined us in celebrating our heritage while helping maintain peace, order, and safety throughout the festivities,” the mayor said.

Zamora explained that the water-dousing tradition during the feast is a re-enactment of the baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist.

The Basaan featured performances headlined by Maki, along with sets from DJ Blue, DJ Patrick Cruz, BDICT, Eric V, and DJ Chelsea. The event was hosted by Love Radio’s Nicole Hyala.

The EPD said the festival concluded peacefully and in an orderly manner.