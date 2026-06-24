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Manila celebrates decades of public service

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, Vice Mayor Chi Atienza, and City Personnel Office OIC Jocelyn Quintos join other city officials in leading the City Service Loyalty Awards ceremony held at the Metropolitan Theater as part of Manila’s 455th founding anniversary celebration. (Photo courtesy of Public Information Office)

Manila Celebrates Decades of Public Service

The City of Manila paid tribute to its long-serving government workers during the City Service Loyalty Awards at the Metropolitan Theater, held as part of the capital’s 455th founding anniversary.

A total of 463 employees who dedicated 25, 30, 35, and 40 years of service were recognized for their commitment to public governance.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso expressed gratitude to the awardees, noting their perseverance through challenges and changes in government.

“Hindi biro ang maglaan ng maraming taon ng buhay sa serbisyo publiko… tuloy ang trabaho, tuloy ang serbisyo para sa mga Manileño,” Domagoso said.

The ceremony was led by the City Personnel Office under Officer-in-Charge Jocelyn Quintos, who emphasized that true public service is a vocation lived daily with sacrifice and dedication.

“Kayo ang patunay na ang totoong serbisyong publiko ay hindi lamang isang trabaho kundi isang bokasyon,” Quintos said.

City officials highlighted that the awards reflect Manila’s commitment to honoring its workforce, recognizing their loyalty as essential to the city’s progress. (Mandie Asejo)

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