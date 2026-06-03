P12.7-M shabu seized, 69 nabbed in Iloilo police ops

The Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) reported the confiscation of over P12.69 million worth of shabu and the arrest of 69 individuals for May 2026 operations on Wednesday, June 3.

Authorities seized a total of 1.86 kg of shabu from 19 high-profile targets and 50 street-level operatives during their anti-illegal drug operations.

Meanwhile, the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) arrested 10 suspects and recovered P7.34 million worth of shabu.

ICPO director Col. Wilbert Parilla commended the successful police operations and ensured the force’s efficiency of its campaign against illegal drugs.