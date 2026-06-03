Man wanted for arson, murder arrested after almost 4 decades

Authorities arrested a 63-year-old man wanted for arson, multiple murder, and frustrated murder on June 1, after hiding for 38 years in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

The suspect, identified as “Elly,” was apprehended by the police during an operation in Brgy. San Agustin, after citizens reported his whereabouts.

He was the region’s most wanted individual for his involvement in the Caluya, Antique incident in 1988.

Western Visayas police chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño expressed that this arrest proves no one can forever evade the law. (Selena Atun)